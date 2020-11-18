Tolson file photo

Plumrose USA, which has a plant in Elkhart, has agreed to invest $400,000 in the Tolson Center renovation, company and foundation leaders said.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — Building on its ongoing sustainability and social responsibility efforts, Greeley, Colorado-based Plumrose USA has announced plans to invest $400,000 in Elkhart “to support the community’s future.”

The company worked with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet community needs.

