ELKHART — National Pizza Day is this weekend, but one local pizzeria got a jump on the occasion by giving pizzas to a homeless shelter.
Antonio’s Italian Ristorante donated 20 18-inch pizzas to Faith Mission of Elkhart on Friday as part of the Pizza Across America program, an effort to slice out hunger by feeding those in need on National Pizza Day.
The campaign was developed in 2018 by World Pizza Champion Carmine Testa and his two sons, known nationally as the Jersey Pizza Boys, as a way to share the love on National Pizza Day.
Paul Cataldo, owner of Antonio’s and a member of the World Pizza Champion team, said the idea has really taken off.
“Carmine Testa took his two younger sons to the city and just started handing out pizzas, and his kids were so moved they said, ‘Dad, wouldn’t this be cool if all the team members could do this,” Cataldo said.
Cataldo said the Elkhart restaurant tries to pick a different charity to support each year.
This year, he said, Antonio’s chose Faith Mission because, “they do so much for the community and for other people, and sometimes people forget about them. So we want to try to take a little burden off their plate today, since it is National Pizza weekend, by supplying them with some pizzas.”
Faith Mission serves the community as a resource for the homeless. It started in 1956. Christian-based, it provides food, shelter, clothing and other services. It is located at 801 Benham Ave.
Mike Perez, director of resource and development at the mission, picked up and loaded the pizzas Friday afternoon and expressed his appreciation to Antonio’s for helping the shelter fulfill its mission.
“We give over 200,000 meals a year and it takes a lot of food to help feed all those folks,” Perez said. “This donation will really mean a lot to the people who come to the mission to eat and to our residents because they’ll see that the community does support them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.