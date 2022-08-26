Person of interest sought

The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in an Aug. 13 theft at a local business. Anyone with information can contact Detective Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also email an anonymous tip to tips@elkhartpolice.org.

 Photo provided/Elkhart Police Department

