Patrick Industries names new CEO

ELKHART — Patrick Industries announced on Monday that the company will have a new CEO on Jan. 1.
President Andy Nemeth will succeed CEO Todd Cleveland while continuing in his role as president and a director of the company, a news release said. Cleveland will become executive chairman and will continue to lead the board of directors while working closely with Nemeth and the senior leadership team.
Patrick Industries, based in Elkhart, manufactures building products and materials to the manufactured housing and RV industries
Cleveland, who became CEO in 2009, praised Nemeth.
"He has a proven track record of accomplishment, leadership credibility, and vision within our organization and the industries in which we operate, and has worked side by side with me in driving the execution of our strategic vision," Cleveland said.
Nemeth said he is inspired and humbled by the talent and passion within the company.
"I'm excited and honored to lead Patrick and our 'Customer 1st' culture with the goal of carrying on our legacy of leadership and performance and driving our growth trajectory and values-based organizational presence," he said.
Nemeth became president of Patrick Industries in 2016. He was previously executive vice president of finance and has had several other roles within the company dating back to 1996.
