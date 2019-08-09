ELKHART — Elkhart Health & Aquatics has forged a new partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County to run an elite basketball league for students. The sports league is expected to start in January at the facility’s indoor courts at 200 E. Jackson Blvd.
The league will focus on improving the academic performance, behavior, respect and workforce development for students ages 16 to 18, said Rubin Nieto, Boys & Girls Club area director.
The program will include 20 to 24 male students, with practices taking place twice a week from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elkhart Health & Aquatics. Two tournaments will also be hosted at the facility every year.
“We’ll offer youth the opportunity to receive high levels of coaching and training and compete in local and regional competitions, and we’ll also host local tournaments,” Nieto said. “Our goal is to ensure young people have a chance to excel in their sport of choice. With these new courts and our dedication to youth, we have a great recipe for success.
“We look forward to making this facility our basketball home,” he said.
Elkhart Health & Aquatics is a collaboration of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Beacon Health System and Elkhart Community Schools, with contributions from the City of Elkhart, Regional Cities Initiative and community members from business leaders to philanthropists. The 171,000-square-foot facility contains a larger-than-Olympic-size competition pool, as well as Beacon’s third area Health & Fitness.
“We’re excited to make an early impact here in the community of Elkhart,” said Travis Bladecki, Elkhart recreation coordinator, Beacon Health & Fitness. “And we look forward to creating more partnerships like our new collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County.”
