Parks chief charged with embezzlement

ELKHART — The recently appointed superintendent of the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department has been charged with embezzling from his former employer, according to Wood TV8 in Michigan.
Randall Norton was appointed parks superintendent by Mayor Tim Neese and assumed the position in January, leaving his job as executive director for Three Rivers Area Mentoring in Michigan. That is the organization from which he is accused of embezzling.
According to Wood TV8, the Three Rivers Police Department said an auditor found misuse of the organization's debit card as well as fraudulent reports, missing cash deposits and "grants that were not applied for to sustain their mission."
Police said nearly $10,000 in personal expenses were paid out to Norton by Three Rivers Area Mentoring and there was $11,000 in excess payroll.
After reviewing the records and interviewing Norton, police requested a warrant. He was charged with embezzlement.
Neese said he can only speak to what he has witnesses from Norton during his time with the City of Elkhart.
"He has worked to develop one of the City's most stringent internal control policies and has proven himself to be instrumental in improving the programming and services provided by the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department. Given the policies in place, I am confident that all parks funds are being managed appropriately," Neese said.
Norton was not immediately available for comment about the allegations.
Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter @ReadRasmus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.