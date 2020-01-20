Panel recalls ‘lost’ Elkhart community

ELKHART — The loss of South Side School 70 years ago scattered the Rev. Jean Mayes and her sisters to other schools throughout Elkhart.
By design, and as a point of pride, the school had only black teachers, leaders and students. It operated from 1929 to 1948, when a lack of funding forced it to close and its former students to enroll elsewhere in the city, a decade before integration came to the rest of the country.
South Side School was part of the fabric of life in what Mayes and Dr. Plez Lovelady described Monday as a village, the black community south of the railroad tracks and west of Benham Avenue. The building was demolished, largely forgotten, and today, Mayes said she can’t even find a photo of it.
“It’s very hard to find anything in reference to that school,” she said during a panel discussion at Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, moderated by Benjamin Tapper with the Center for Congregation in Indianapolis. “It’s almost like our history was erased.”
It’s a problem that’s happening all over the country, she said. She remarked that the recognition of black Americans’ contributions is squeezed into one month – the shortest month, at that – and they’re forgotten the rest of the year.
“A lot of people think integration of schools came with Martin Luther King. It did not,” she said. “Integration of the schools came out of necessity, when they tore down the black school.”
After South Side closed, Mayes and her two sisters each went to a different school in Elkhart. It was a disruptive event that forced a division in her home.
“In one household, our parents got up every morning and sent their babies off in a different direction,” she said. “And so when I look at Elkhart, I look at the division in the household. The same thing that was done in our family nucleus has been done in the entire city of Elkhart. Some by design, some not by design.”
A nucleus
Mayes described her south side community as a pocket of the larger neighborhood, which grew as more African Americans came to Elkhart for railroad jobs in the early to mid-20th century. It was self-sustaining and self-policing, with its own clothing, furniture and grocery stores.
She only crossed the tracks to the north to go to the theater. And even then, she didn’t realize why she and her friends were forced to sit in the balcony.
“I thought it was great to go upstairs, because I got to throw popcorn down on the people downstairs. I had no idea that that was the segregation,” she said. “I had no idea that our place was in the upstairs of the show. But our family never let us think that way.”
It’s message she got from her parents that she made sure to pass down to her own children.
“My dad said, ‘You’re the prettiest thing on this earth. And any dream that your heart conceives, you can achieve it. Because God will not give you a dream you can’t have,’” she said.
But the loss of places like South Side School, and the near-loss of significant, symbolic places like the Tolson Center, can take a toll on a community, Mayes and Lovelady said.
“People forget that a village has a symbol, has a central place, has a nucleus,” she said. “Has a place that people feel comfortable coming to, not only to talk, but congregating and solving problems.”
‘When you break a village’
Lovelady used stronger terms as he continued Mayes’s thought.
“When you break a village, you rape a community of its worth. And that is what has happened,” he said. “When you rape a people of their worth, what happens? What happens to those minds? ‘Am I really worth anything?’”
He sees unequal investment in Elkhart today when he compares the condition of Roosevelt Park with other parks in the city.
Mayes said she sees it in the way stoplights in downtown Elkhart seem to force you to stop at every block and admire the city, while green lights through the southern corridor speed drivers through.
“You’re gonna be stopped at every light so you can see that great downtown. And then when you get to Benham Avenue and the light turns green, you can guarantee every light all the way to the highway will be green,” she said. “We’re gonna get you through here as quick as possible so you don’t have to look around and see what’s going on. Or so that you don’t have to worry about being robbed, shot or one of those other things.”
For her, it shows that one part of the city has value and the other part has none. She said instead, a quarter of every dollar invested in the city should be going to rebuild the south side.
She said it would recognize that area of the city has worth and its people have worth.
“I don’t care how beautiful it gets. As long as you have one sick part of your neighborhood and your community, your whole city is sick,” Mayes said. “Every person has value. Every person has a right. Every person pays taxes. And those who do not pay taxes, still have value. They’re still community. And until we look at our community as a whole community and stop dividing ourselves out in a caste system type way, we will never have full community or full peace in Elkhart.”
