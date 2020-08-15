ELKHART — Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County has resumed construction for the season, although finding volunteers has been a challenge.
The organization was one of many that was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. It recently finished one of two neighboring houses on Stiver Avenue before teams immediately moved on to the next one, but the lack of volunteers has slowed down the builds by two to three weeks, according to Faith Brummet, volunteer coordinator.
It also meant that this year’s Women Build had very few women involved in construction. The event is meant to be a chance for all-female teams to get involved in building, fundraising and donating materials.
“It’s been kind of sparse because, with COVID, a lot of our corporations are not willing to do builds,” Brummet said Thursday. “Because they’re either behind in production and now they’re catching up because they weren’t working, or they don’t want their workers coming out here in case of getting infected.”
She was out with the regular group of Thursday volunteers – 10 men and one woman, all in face masks – putting up the frame for partner family Aeriel Shoun and her three teenage children. The home next door that was just finished and dedicated is for Keshia Qaiyim-Conard and her son.
The start on the first home was delayed by about two months. That meant a lot more waiting for the two families, and every other family down the line.
“They just have to live where they’re living until we can start on their home. A lot of our partner families, they rent. So they’re trying to get out of that situation of being a renter and becoming a homeowner. It also gives them more stability for their family,” Brummet said. “Normally, from the time our partner families start in our program to the point where they’re moving in their home, it’s about 18 months. For Keshia, it was probably almost 2½ years, just because we couldn’t start on her house until two months later.”
For Shoun, just being able to participate in the program was a long time coming. The 34-year-old employee at Bashor Children’s Home saw some relatives go through it, but she had to work up the credit and length of employment history to be eligible to apply.
Now she and her kids are looking forward to being able to move out of a small apartment. She also hopes to be able to go back to school and study to be a teacher after the house is done.
“I feel excited. You know, this right here has been an amazing experience, to actually be a part of your own home being built,” she said. “I’m very excited, I feel good about it. These guys that are out here that are working with me, they do an excellent job.”
