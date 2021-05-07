GOSHEN — Two men who admitted to robbing an Elkhart store at gunpoint were sentenced Thursday.
Kar’dai Grant, 20, and Zirei Jackson, 22, pleaded guilty in April to robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and two counts of criminal confinement while armed, all Level 3 felonies. They were arrested during a Sept. 29, 2019, robbery at an Elkhart Dollar General after police were alerted by an employee’s spouse, who heard the incident begin to unfold over the phone.
