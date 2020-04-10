GOSHEN — An Elkhart man has been found competent to stand trial for the murder of a woman in October.
Donald Owen Jr., 20, is accused of killing Kimberly Dyer in Elkhart on Oct. 21. He and 19-year-old Mario Angulo Jr. are believed to have tortured the 31-year-old Columbia City woman in some way during the robbery and confinement incident.
They face an enhanced sentence of life without parole because of the circumstances surrounding the crime, which also injured a Sturgis, Michigan man. Both men are additionally charged with robbery resulting in serious injury and two counts of criminal confinement.
Owen’s attorneys asked in February that he be evaluated to determine competency as an individual with an intellectual disability. A similar request was made on behalf of Angulo.
Under Indiana law, individuals with intellectual disability cannot be sentenced to life without parole.
On Thursday, Owen appeared in court for a discussion of the evaluations filed by two psychiatrists in mid-March and early April. Based on the reports the court received, Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno said Owen was deemed competent.
Owen confirmed his jury trial date of June 15, though it’s not guaranteed that his case will go to trial then.
Angulo’s evaluations are still being conducted and his trial has been set for Oct. 5. A third man believed to be involved but not charged with murder, 24-year-old Matthew Murzynski, has also received the same trial date.
