US-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-STRAINS-MCT

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

 NIAID

ELKHART — Health officials say time slots remain open for a vaccination clinic Saturday at Elkhart High School West (Memorial) Fieldhouse gymnasium.

The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting a clinic with the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2608 California Road. Parking is available in the student/athletic parking lot of C.R. 3 and visitors can enter the building through Door 12.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.