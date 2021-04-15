ELKHART — Health officials say time slots remain open for a vaccination clinic Saturday at Elkhart High School West (Memorial) Fieldhouse gymnasium.
The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting a clinic with the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2608 California Road. Parking is available in the student/athletic parking lot of C.R. 3 and visitors can enter the building through Door 12.
