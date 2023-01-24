ELKHART — Cpl. Brandon Stevens received a life-saving commendation Monday at a meeting of the Elkhart Police Merit Commission for rendering life-saving first aid to a runner who collapsed during the Turkey Stampede in November.
Chief Kris Seymore commended Stevens and members of the Merit Commission, the race organizer and Mayor Rod Roberson also offered their thanks and congratulations.
