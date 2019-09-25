No raises for city staff

ELKHART — It seems almost certain that no City of Elkhart employees will receive a raise in 2020.
The Finance Committee-of-the-Whole on Wednesday evening voted on the 2020 salaries for elected officials, appointed staff, police officers and firefighters.
None of the proposed salary ordinances asked for increases in bi-weekly salaries, though a pay increase for longevity looks likely for police and firefighters.
The Finance Committee voted unanimously and with few comments to recommend that the City Council approve the salary ordinances for all groups but firefighters at budget hearings that begin on Tuesday.
The firefighter ordinance ran into trouble, as the committee had received a version that did not correspond with the contract that the city and the International Association of Firefighters had agreed upon, according to Fire Chief Chad Carey, who said the ordinance could be amended to reflect the actual contract at the budget hearing.
But some committee members did not want to pass the ordinance on to the budget hearing with a positive recommendation without knowing exactly what it will say.
"I guess I feel a little uncomfortable for voting for a do-pass recommendation with those number problems," said Richard Shively, R-1.
Yet, a motion was made to move the ordinance to the City Council with a do-pass recommendation. At the time, only six out of nine committee members had arrived at the meeting, and the motion failed in a 3-3 vote, with Dwight Fish, D-4; Mary Olson, R-at large; and Kevin Bullard, R-at large, voting for it. Shively, Brian Thomas, R-2; and Pam Kurpgeweit, R-6, voted against it.
Shively then moved to send the ordinance to City Council with no recommendation, but his motion failed in a 3-3 vote as well, with the yes and no votes being reversed.
That led to a small parliamentary crisis at Elkhart City Hall, as committee members and people in the audience discussed what options were available to the committee.
Corporation counsel Vlado Vranjes and Mayor Tim Neese's chief of staff, Bradley Tracy, after a discussion in the middle of the Council Chambers, concluded that one of the no votes in either of the previous votes could make a motion to reconsider.
Olson then made the motion to reconsider Shively's motion to pass the ordinance on to City Council with no recommendation. Olson's motion received six out of six yes votes, but on the re-do of Shively's motion, Thomas changed his vote against, so this time Shively's motion failed 2-4.
"Holy cow," said Bullard as he voted.
He was the last to vote and therefore knew that the motion had failed already.
The result of the three failed votes means that the ordinance remains in committee. According to Vranjes, City Council then has the option of relieving the Finance Committee of its duties to make a recommendation.
The city and employees that are members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union (AFSME) have yet to agree to a contract.
Elkhart's best-paid city employee remains the Chief of Police, Chris Snyder, at $3,520.11 bi-weekly. Second is the mayor's chief of staff at $3,461.54, followed by the mayor at $3,449.16.
Budget hearings are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week at City Hall, starting at 6 p.m.
"We promise more hilarity and jocularity," Thomas said at the conclusion of the meeting Wednesday.
Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.