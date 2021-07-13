ELKHART — Elkhart police arrested nine people following a brief narcotics investigation.
The Elkhart Police Department Patrol Division has been conducting a short-term narcotics investigation in the 400 block of West Beardsley Avenue, according to information from the Police Department. On Thursday evening, officers concluded the investigation and obtained a search warrant for 412 and 414 W. Beardsley Ave.
