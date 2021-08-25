NIHHC to host third vaccine clinic

Volunteers and staff members from the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition and Heart City Health administered Pfizer vaccines at the first drive-thru clinic July 17. A third clinic is scheduled for Aug. 28.
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC), in partnership with Heart City Health and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460, will hold its next drive-thru COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic this weekend.
The clinic is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St., Elkhart.
