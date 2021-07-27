ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC), Heart City Health and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460 will conduct a second drive-thru COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St., Elkhart.
This event follows a drive-thru Pfizer vaccine clinic that was held on July 17 at NIHHC’s office, where over 150 people were vaccinated in four hours.
