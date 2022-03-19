New spate of drug overdoses reported

ELKHART -- City officials were sounding the alarm again after paramedics responded to a spate of drug overdose cases.
Paramedics responded to five overdose calls in a period of about 10 hours Friday, according to communications director Corinne Straight.
"While we don’t yet know the exact circumstances surrounding these overdoses, what we do know is that five in one day is an alarmingly high rate," Straight said. "This number of overdoses in such a small amount of time indicates the possibility of an unknown presence in the drugs people are buying."
In mid-February, first responders in the city were called to seven opioid overdoses in a 48-hour period, including some that resulted in deaths. Most of those cases dealt with fentanyl-laced marijuana, officials said.
Police in Goshen reported a Feb. 22 arrest following an investigation into overdoses involving oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.
Details of the overdoses Friday were not immediately available, but officials were urging vigilance.
"Please take caution," Straight said in a video on Facebook. "Tell your loved ones to take caution. Share this message and maybe save a life."
