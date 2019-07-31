New location, free admission for EnviroFest

ELKHART — The Elkhart Environmental Center will host its 24th annual EnviroFest from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday with a couple of twists.
In addition to a new location at Elkhart’s Central Park and Civic Plaza, the Elkhart Environmental Center will offer free admission for the first time during this year’s celebration.
This celebration will also be the city’s first zero-waste event, with at least 90 percent of the materials produced by the event being recycled or composted. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about this initiative as well as how they can reduce their impact at home.
Booths from across the region will promote environmental and community-based organizations, sustainable initiatives, energy efficiency, organic or locally produced foods, environmentally-friendly products and services, recycled or repurposed art, and more. The event will also feature live music, food and drink, educational speakers, as well as a variety of vendors focused on sustainability.
Between band sets in the main tent, guests will have an opportunity to learn more about environmental and sustainability topics. A designated Kid’s Area will provide family-friendly entertainment by Indiana Wild, sponsored by Lippert Components. Guests over 21 can enjoy locally crafted beer in the beer garden sponsored by the South Bend Brew Werks.
The raffle and silent auction will return with a variety of fun and practical items donated by local businesses. To receive a free raffle ticket, participants can simply ride a bike to the event and park at the bike valet sponsored Bike Elkhart.
EnviroFest 2019 is supported by GreenStream along with sponsors NIPSCO, Selge Construction, Borden Waste-Away Group and U93. More information is available from the Elkhart Environmental Center at 574-293-5070 or www.elkhartindiana.org/EnviroFest.
