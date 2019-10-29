ELKHART — Seven probationary firefighters were sworn to duty Monday at the city Fire Merit Commission, and an eighth one is on the way.
Mayor Tim Neese administered the oaths, swearing the men to serve the Elkhart Fire Department in a full room of family members and friends in the council chambers.
The following people were sworn in as probationary firefighters: Kevin Phillips, Tyler Heck, Chase Smith, Kevin Mann, David Blankenship, Tommy Rohrer and Lane Stevens.
With the seven new hires, Chief Steve Kamp said, the department now has 135 firefighters. He said an eighth officer will be sworn in at the Nov. 11 meeting after relocating from Illinois.
This addition will bring the department to its full capacity of 136.
But the chief said the department does have some people retiring at the end of the year, “so we’re still always going to be a little short.”
He said the need for firefighters has increased drastically over the years.
“At one time we use to get 300 to 400 applications for this job, but it’s really decreased quite a bit where we have a pool of 50 firefighters for a certain amount of jobs, so it’s a big need right now,” he said.
Although it’s a big step for the recruits, the work isn’t done yet, Kamp said, as the firefighters still have about 13 weeks of training that will enable them to respond to emergencies throughout the city.
“The guys being put on today have fire experience in one way or another, so they do bring some experience to the fire department,” Kamp said. “We look for professionals that are going to best serve the citizens of Elkhart. It’s an extensive process they go through, where a lot of testing is done so we can get the best we can out of them.”
The commission at its meeting Monday also approved promoting Lt. Mark Travis to assistant chief.
