ELKHART — The Elkhart County Health Department has announced a new COVID-19 testing site, this one at Pierre Moran Pool.
No appointment is needed for this drive-thru site, which offers free PCR testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 119 Wolf Ave., Elkhart. No rapid tests are available, health officials said.
No identification or insurance is required.
Residents are encouraged to enter on East Hubbard Avenue from Prairie Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.