New airport ramp needs $565,000 repair

ELKHART — An Elkhart Municipal Airport hangar is getting a $565,000 parking ramp repair after two airplanes sank into the pavement in June.
The ramp was installed in late 2018 at a cost of about $50,000, according to city attorney Lawrence Meteiver.
The hangar in question is owned by Indiana Flight Center, which leases from the city the ground on which the hangar stands from the city. Paying for ramp repair falls on the city, and that struck Councilman David Henke, R-3, as unfair.
"We just can't keep asking our taxpayers to be the ones really footing the bill of the overall project," he said.
According to Indiana Flight Center president Brett Zierle, the jets that sank into the pavement were a 30,000-pound Bombardier Challenger and a 15,500-pound Cessna Citation XLS. The planes' wheels sank slightly into the ramp on days when temperatures reached 75 degrees and 78 degrees Fahrenheit, he said.
"The asphalt is soft. It will not support the weight of those airplanes," he said.
According to Meteiver, engineers have determined that a different type of asphalt mix is needed to support those types of planes.
Councilman Dwight Fish, D-4, argued that concrete would be better and last longer, but Meteiver said a concrete ramp was estimated to cost between $900,000 and $1 million.
The new asphalt mix will be of a type recommended by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Meteiver.
"When the existing asphalt was laid down, those guidelines weren't followed," he said.
It is now too cold to repave the ramp, and so the project will not take wing until after winter.
Indiana Flight Center manages and maintains private airplanes for local businesses, according to Zierle. However, the parking ramp outside the hangar can be used by pilots who are not Indiana Flight Center customers, according to Meteiver.
Zierle said a repaired ramp would help accommodate people flying in for business or events related to the University of Notre Dame.
Henke said that since Indiana Flight Center leases the ground for its hangar for $12,000 a year, the city is putting itself in a situation where it will not break even on that deal for 47 years when it has to make improvements that cost half a million dollars.
"In no one's business mind does this work," he said. "I don't know who negotiated the lease with you guys. I wouldn't have done it."
Pam Kurpgeweit, R-6, who is the City Council's liaison to the Board of Aviation Commissioners, said that whether it is good business or not, the city needs to pay for the repair.
"We did lease the building, so we now have a liability to the leased person and the business, and we have an obligation to the people that come out and use this airport," she said.
The new ramp is expected to last 20 years, according to Meteiver.
Did the City do it's own paving or was it contracted out! If it was contracted out, weren't there standards and warranty periods?
The job was done by the city.
Unbelievable....tax payers paying so the rich and store their private jets and planes...at a sweetheart deal. If this was installed a year ago and is all ready failing, someone either screwed up with the install or using too heavy equipment. Just cancel their lease and rent to smaller planes... Or raise their rent compared to other airports.... I hope the elkhart truth investigates this...tax dollars WASTED again at this airport for the rich....let them pay for it!
