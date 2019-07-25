Museum mystery event for children on tap in Elkhart

ELKHART — The City of Elkhart is seeking the community’s help to solve a crime, but not just any crime.
The National New York Central Railroad Museum is inviting children ages 8 to 18 to help solve "The Great Train Robbery."
This family friendly event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the NYCRR Museum, 721 S. Main St.
Participants will have an evening filled with games, puzzles, mystery-solving and a movie. Drinks and snacks will be provided.
Patrons with a current museum membership can attend free of charge, however reservations are still required.
Admission for participants 18 and under is also free with the donation of one school supply for the Elkhart Education Foundation’s free teacher supply store, such as a writing tool or craft item.
A complete supply list will be provided by NYCRR Museum staff upon registration. Admission for adults is $5, and adult supervision is required.
To register or to learn more about The Great Train Robbery, contact the NYCRR Museum at 574-294-3001.
