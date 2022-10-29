ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of having meth in his system when he was involved in a motorcycle crash that killed his wife.
Dustin Yoder, 34, is charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in his blood, a Level 4 felony. Police say he had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the June 26 crash, which killed 33-year-old Kylah Yoder.
