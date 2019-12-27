ELKHART — Despite the recent conclusion of a nine-month-long investigation of the Elkhart Police Department, it is not yet time for fixes, according to Mayor-elect Rod Roberson.
The 84-page review made about 90 policy recommendations and pointed out issues concerning race, discipline and use of force.
Mayor Tim Neese arranged the independent review of the department after a video showed two Elkhart officers beating a handcuffed suspect. The review, which was performed by law firm Krieg DeVault and the not-for-profit Police Executive Review Forum, began in March. The results were presented on Dec. 12.
Roberson recently spoke with Krieg DeVault and representatives of the Police Executive Review Forum to get a better understanding of what his administration, which takes the helm Wednesday, can do to improve the department.
The mayor-elect said the review was necessary when it was revealed that officers had punched a handcuffed suspect and the police chief at the time had understated the seriousness of that incident.
Roberson praised Krieg DeVault and the Police Executive Review Forum for their thoroughness but said he was not surprised by the finding that there are issues within the department.
“It also says that all isn’t broken,” Roberson said.
In December of 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana wrote an open letter to Neese, pushing for an independent review. And though Neese did make that happen, the ACLU says more needs to be done.
“The report identifies serious issues, raises troubling questions for further investigation, and offers some recommendations that are a good start. However, much more needs to be done to make the Elkhart Police Department truly accountable to the communities impacted by its policing practices,” a statement from the ACLU of Indiana reads.
According to the review, black people are disproportionally the targets of use of force, and Latinos said they are stopped for no apparent reason and asked to show green cards.
“These disparities are reflected in the community distrust highlighted in the resident feedback, in which community members discuss negative perceptions of the department among Black and Latinx residents,” ACLU’s statement said.
The ACLU said that the Elkhart Police Department should adopt and enforce improved use-of-force policies and training immediately and implement more robust officer discipline and data collection procedures.
Another finding in the report was that certain officers used force much more frequently than others.
“These patterns are just one example of the need for further investigation,” the ACLU said. “To bring confidence back to the Elkhart community, especially community members of color, officers must be held accountable.”
Roberson said he does not want to get to fixes yet, explaining that it takes time to ensure that the changes that will be made are the right ones.
The past year has been difficult for good officers who have had to deal with a negative public perception of the department, he said.
“You can only imagine what the Police Department has been through,” Roberson said. “I know that we have some good folks there, and I know that there is a solid sense of policing.”
But the culture surrounding transparency, accountability and communication needs to be improved, he said. And addressing that will be important in selecting the police chief.
Current Chief Chris Snyder, who was appointed in January by Neese after the mayor asked for former Chief Ed Windbigler’s resignation, is in the picture for being Roberson’s appointee.
Snyder is viewed in a positive way by residents, according to the review. People in Elkhart think Snyder’s efforts, if other leaders in the department follow suit, could make a difference, it said.
Roberson said he will begin the process of picking a chief in January. He had promised to at least interview every current department leader who is interested in being re-appointed, but he has also said that every candidate will be judged on equal terms.
Other future steps for Roberson include discussing the report with the Indiana State Police to add their perspective to how the Elkhart Police Department can be improved. Roberson also said Krieg DeVault and the Police Executive Review Forum are still open to help with recommendations and additional meetings in the future.
“I believe that what brought us to this point, we’ll never see again. And I will be responsible for making sure that that happens, and I don’t take that lightly,” Roberson said.
President of the Elkhart chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, Jason Ray, did not respond to interview requests made through phone calls, voicemail and text messages.
