More street, sidewalk closures announced

ELKHART — Drivers and pedestrians in Elkhart will need to navigate around multiple street and sidewalk closures in the city starting Thursday.
East Jackson Boulevard, which was officially reopened in the River District earlier this summer after year-long construction, will be closed Thursday and Friday in the eastbound lane east of the Goshen Avenue intersection for water valve replacement. The westbound lane will remain open.
Public Works & Utilities recommends a detour of Goshen Avenue to Middlebury Street to Middleton Run Road before returning to Jackson Boulevard.
Four street closures will begin on Monday.
The Hively Avenue railroad crossing will be closed to all traffic Monday and Tuesday while rails are replaced. Drivers can cross the rails by going north to Lusher Avenue.
West Indiana Avenue between 10th and 11th streets will be closed Monday through Wednesday for sinkhole and possible sanitary sewer repair. A detour south through Garfield Street will be marked.
Near the Elkhart Public Library, at the corner of High and Second streets, the sidewalks will be closed on both streets on the library side from the intersection to the alleys for six days while repairs are being made to the library, the city said.
On South Main Street, the sidewalk and approximately five parking spaces in front of 614 and 616 S. Main St. will be closed for six days while the buildings are cleaned and repaired.
