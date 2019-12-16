Merger features new music program

ELKHART — As Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial prepare to become one Elkhart High School, a new and expanded home for its music program will emerge.
The 2019-20 school year will be the final year that Central and Memorial operate as separate high schools, with upcoming seniors being the last graduating class of their respective campuses.
A lot of construction is underway for the merger, including the addition of a new music wing. The project is funded by a $5 million voter-approved bond.
The new addition is approximately 12,000 square feet, which is nearly six times the space that was originally at Memorial High School, school officials said.
It’s comprised of five rooms for band, jazz, orchestra, choir, and piano and music theory.
Construction also includes the renovation of 11,000 square feet of existing space. The new band room is located where the school’s old swimming pool was.
Before, the music department used to operate in three rooms: band, choir and a small piano lab, according to Kurt Weimer, band director and music department chair.
Weimer said the update was needed to create a more modern facility that would be beneficial for music students and to use for programs and events outside of music.
“The old (facility) looks almost identical to what it looked like when it was built in 1972 with the exception of some newer instrument cabinets,” Weimer said. The acoustics of the old building was also pretty 1972 and the floors had tiers to them, so it limited what we could do in those rooms outside of music. The new rooms are completely flat, and it looks like a convention center and can be used for a magnitude of things outside of music.”
Band students are currently rehearsing in their new room and said they are thrilled with how much room will be available to them.
“This space is huge; we’ve never had this much space before,” said Madalynn Fendrick, a junior band member. “I’m very excited to be able to practice indoors and not have to stand shoulder to shoulder. It’s just so much easier to practice in.”
Ben Rutledge, a senior band member, said he believes the new space will provide the music department the ability to expand its program and overall experience for students.
“All the new sound equipment that went inside this space to improve the overall experience of band and music itself is going to rock new generations and definitely improve the way music is done here,” he said.
Transitional year
The 2021-22 school year will serve as a transitional year for the high school.
That’s when all construction will be completed and Elkhart High School will serve students in Grades 10 through 12 at Memorial’s current campus, at 2608 California Road. Students in Grade 9 will attend the freshman division at Central’s current campus at One Blazer Blvd.
Once merged, Weimer said all the music facilities as they currently exist at Central will be used for all the classes that will be taught there, which will probably include two band classes, two orchestra classes, three choir classes and a piano class.
“So anyone who wants to take those classes in ninth grade, they’ll still have those,” Weimer said.
Meanwhile, the Elkhart High School, he said, will likely include three band classes, two jazz band classes, two orchestra classes and five or six choir classes.
In addition, he said, the department is looking to add an inclusive music course for special needs students.
“This will be something that we’ll probably start out with one semester to get the process going,” Weimer said of the inclusive music course. “We’ve had a lot of special needs students who have taken a band course or been in choir, but it’s never been something we could specialize for them, so that’s what we want to be able to offer in the future.”
Next school year, the only thing that will be together will be the basketball pep band. The two marching bands will produce different shows but will both attend the football games, Weimer said.
Heads for the new Elkhart High School’s music department will be announced in the spring.
