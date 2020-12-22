ELKHART — In his first State of the City address, delivered virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Rod Roberson touted the city's accomplishments during his first year in office, from public works projects to improved police-community relations.   

“Under the cloud of COVID, we remained nimble with service continuing throughout the city,” he said. “Our first responders, street department, buildings and grounds, utilities and every other essential department stepped up, adapted to the changing environment and kept on serving.”

