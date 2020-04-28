ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson will hold an online press conference/town hall event to talk about COVID-19 starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
This is an opportunity for the press and the public to hear about Elkhart’s efforts to address the COVID-19 crisis and to ask questions of the mayor and his guests, the mayor's office said Tuesday.
By following the link below, anyone can view the event, and during the question-and-answer portion can “raise their hand” to ask a question, the release said.
The link is http://coei.webex.com. The meeting number is 478 174 188.
Visitors to the meeting will enter their name and email address and then will be allowed to join.
"We are very much looking forward to engaging with you and hearing what’s on your minds," the release said.
