Mayor-elect begins initial leadership search

ELKHART — Mayor-elect Rod Roberson and his transition team have formally launched the hiring search process for key leadership positions within the Mayor’s Office and select city departments.
In the first wave of searches, the transition team has posted searces for the human resources director, corporation counsel controller, and Mayor’s Office communications director.
Other positions that are open, though not currently posted, include engineering services director, Mayor’s Office chief of staff and Mayor’s Office secretary.
“After extensive discussions with Mayor Tim Neese and his staff, my transition team and I made a determination to focus our leadership searches on several key positions, with more postings to follow,” Roberson said in a news release. “I look forward to engaging several talented individuals within fair and open hiring processes, with the goal of identifying the best talent to deliver unparalleled service to our constituents.”
Posted positions can be found at www.rodroberson.com/open-positions-mayor-elect-roberson/
Individuals interested in the currently posted positions should submit a cover letter and resume to transition@rodroberson.com by 5 p.m. Dec. 19.
According to the release, the selection and hiring process timeline for remaining department leadership will be announced within the coming days.
