Martin's on Jackson to close earlier than expected

ELKHART — The Martin's Super Market on Jackson Boulevard will close in mid-February despite reports it would remain open until a new grocery next door is finished.
The existing store was expected to remain open until the late summer when a new Martin's Super Market under construction at the same site was compled. The chain's marketing director, Krista Wendt, confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the store will close in Feburary.
Wendt did not say why the closure had been moved up, but employees commented on social media that it is related to dropping sales that could be a consequence of construction in the area.
Employees at the store will be offered positions at other Martin's stores until the new one on Jackson Boulevard opens, Wendt said.
The opening of the new Martin's has tentatively been scheduled for October. When construction began, the opening was scheduled for early summer.
Some shoppers at the Jackson Boulevard store on Thursday said they were disappointed that the closure had been moved up.
"I'm not happy because this is a closer store to me," said Robyn Macias.
She said she will probably go to the Martin's in Concord until the new store opens.
"They just don't carry the same stuff though," Macias said.
Ricardo Evans, a South Bend resident, said the closure won't hurt his shopping routines too much. But he also thinks the Jackson Boulevard store is better than many others.
"It's kind of sad. It's the only decent Martin's around here except for one that's way over on Cassopolis Street. It's kind of sad for this area," he said.
Cindy Bowers was not very concerned with the closure, saying she will just go to another store.
"There will still be a Martin's," she said.
CVS is the only other remaining store in the same building as Martin's, other than the Starbucks and the Paw Mart that are parts of the grocery store. An employee on Thursday said CVS is leasing its space from Martin's through April, but she was unsure if that will change as a consequence of grocery store closure.
