Marion Street partial closure set for next week

ELKHART — The part of Marion Street that is in front of Hotel Elkhart will be closed July 29 and 30.
According to the Elkhart Engineering Division, the portion of Marion Street between South Main Street and the Marion Street parking garage will be closed for the installation of windows at the hotel.
