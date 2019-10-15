ELKHART — A 37-year-old man was shot in Elkhart late Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
On Oct. 14, 2019, at 11:45 pm officers were on a traffic stop at Indiana Avenue and Edgewater Drive when they heard multiple sounds of gunfire. Officers cleared the traffic stop and located a shooting scene at 615 W. Marion St.
Officers found 37-year-old Julian Brooks of Elkhart with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Officers immediately began providing medical attention to Brooks, who was transported to the Memorial Hospital in South Bend for life-threatening injuries. Police could not share Brooks' condition Tuesday morning.
Officers also secured the building and surrounding area and started the investigation into the incident. There have been no arrests.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070, the Elkhart police tip line 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.
