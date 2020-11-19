ELKHART — Police were investigating a shooting Thursday morning at a Nappanee Street gas station and were asking for the public's help.
Officers were called at 10:32 a.m. to the BP gas station, 935 N. Nappanee St., in regard to a domestic dispute. The woman was still on the scene and spoke with officers before being taken to the hospital for a complaint of pain.
