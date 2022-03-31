Windy this morning with rain showers mixing with snow showers during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
GOSHEN — An Elkhart man will serve time in community corrections after admitting to charges related to a police chase with multiple crashes.
Justin Burnett, 35, was sentenced to a total of five years after admitting to resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, both Level 6 felonies. A total of three years were suspended from his sentence and the non-suspended time will be served in a community corrections program.
