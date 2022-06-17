GOSHEN — A man accused of killing an engaged couple four months ago has signed a plea deal.
Jose Benitez-Tilley, 20, has admitted to fatally shooting 22-year-old Haley Smith and 37-year-old Dustin Carr in a north Elkhart restaurant in February. Police said he murdered the two former co-workers while they were working the closing shift at a Papa John’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.