GOSHEN — A man accused of killing his roommate last month has been given a February trial date.
Dustin McKee, 30, appeared in court Thursday following his arrest on a murder charge in August. Police say he fatally shot 38-year-old Brandon Lowe on Aug. 25 at the North Michigan Street home they shared.
