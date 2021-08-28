ELKHART — The suspect in a fatal shooting Wednesday has been formally charged with murder.
Dustin McKee, 30, is charged with murder and firearm possession by a felon following his arrest Wednesday, jail records show. He was named as a suspect soon after the shooting in the 400 block of North Michigan Street, which left 38-year-old Brandon Michael Lowe dead.
