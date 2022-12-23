ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of sucker-punching another man hard enough to cause serious injury outside a northside bar in April.
Curtis Brown Watson, 26, is charged with aggravated battery causing a substantial risk of death, a Level 3 felony, in a warrant issued Wednesday. Police say he punched a man outside My Dad’s Place on April 14, causing him to crumple to the ground and later suffer a stroke.
According to court documents:
An officer with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a battery victim being brought to Elkhart General Hospital on April 15 at around 12:46 a.m. He saw the victim covered in blood that was coming from his ears, nose and mouth, as the man was taken in and secured in a bed.
Hospital security told the officer that the victim was brought in by a friend, who said he found him in the parking lot of the Cassopolis Street bar. The friend said he tried to clean the victim up and only then appreciated the severity of his injuries, according to police.
The victim was admitted to the intensive care unit and discharged several days later.
A CT scan of the victim’s brain indicated that he suffered skull fractures and hemorrhagic contusions to the brain, according to police. He was said to have faced a high probability of a sudden, life-threatening deterioration in his condition.
A sheriff’s detective interviewed the victim at the hospital. The man said he didn’t remember what happened, and according to the detective many of his answers didn’t make sense.
In a later interview, the victim said he had suffered a stroke from the injury and lost movement in the right side of his face. A doctor told the detective that the man will probably never fully recover from the head injury and will suffer a continued disability to his right eye.
The detective spoke with the manager of My Dad’s Place and obtained security footage of the incident, which happened at around 11:45 p.m. The footage showed two men leaving the bar, one walking in the direction of a nearby gas station and the other following him after waiting for a moment, according to police.
The second man then started running and punched the victim, who crumpled to the ground immediately. The man tried to lift the unconscious victim.
The victim’s friend identified the victim as one of the men in the surveillance footage and named his attacker as Brown Watson, according to police.
