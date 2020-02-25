SOUTH BEND — The alleged driver in a fatal Feb. 7 crash has been arrested and charged with several felonies.
Travis William Logan Jr., 19, is accused of leading the Indiana State Police and Elkhart Police Department on a chase starting in Elkhart County and ending in Mishawaka shortly before the fleeing vehicle crashed into another vehicle, killing John F. Riedle, 58, of South Bend.
