ELKHART — Police say an Elkhart woman scared off a home invader at gunpoint during a late-night incident Saturday.

Angel Ubiles, 47, is charged with burglary resulting in injury after he allegedly forced his way into an Elkhart home. In addition to the Level 3 felony, he is charged with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and may face a habitual offender enhancement. 

