ELKHART — A 34-year-old Elkhart man was arrested Sunday in relation to the hit-and-run that killed Blaine Fisher, 18, and seriously injured McKade Nielsen, 18, late Friday, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
Police arrested Ronnie Hapner at 3:57 a.m. on Sunday. He is accused of leaving the scene of the fatal crash.
Well done EPD. Glad he is off the streets and not driving to kill again. Hopefully the family of the victims can start to heal knowing justice will slowly begin.
