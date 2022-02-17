Mall property back in hands of investor

The mall had been in court-ordered receivership for months after the company that sold the property sued Ton Real Estate in May. Concord Mall Properties LLC claimed that Ton never paid $6.48 million after the February 2020 sale, and owed another $456,821 in taxes, interest and other costs.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — Concord Mall has been returned to a Chicago real estate investor following the company’s bankruptcy petition.

The receiver that has been caring for the mall for months handed the property back to Ton Real Estate Investments X LLC after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Jan. 25. Ton demanded the return of the property for its operation as debtor in possession, according to a Feb. 8 court filing by receiver Bradley Company.

