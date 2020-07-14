ELKHART — Mayor Roberson has announced the reappointment of Mike Lightner as head of the city’s Buildings & Grounds Department.
“Mike is another one of our department heads that has shown solid leadership skills that he pairs with nearly 30 years working for Elkhart," Roberson said. "He knows Elkhart and is truly an asset to this city and he will continue to do great things for us.”
