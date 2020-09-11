Elkhart library

ELKHART — Beginning Monday, Elkhart Public Library will offer more hours for browsing and for student e-learning.

All Elkhart Public Library locations will open at 10 a.m. and offer exclusive spaces for students who are e-learning.

