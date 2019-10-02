Library offers free health insurance workshop

ELKHART — With Medicare enrollment around the corner, Elkhart Public Library is offering a workshop to new enrollees looking for supplemental insurance.
At 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the downtown library, 300 S. Second St., Elkhart, experts from Weiss Financial, one of Elkhart Public Library’s digital resources, will be on hand for a free workshop to help people understand what expenses Medicare doesn’t cover, how to shop for supplemental (so-called MediGap insurance) policies, ways to save on premiums and why you may be sold the wrong policy.
Each participant will also create a personalized report based on their age, gender and ZIP code using Weiss’s MediGap Tool, which shows how to pick a supplemental plan.
This is a free workshop open to the public.
