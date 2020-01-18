Lacasa announces new Elkhart location

ELKHART — Lacasa Inc. announced the construction of a new office at 516 S. Main St. in Elkhart to kick off its 50th year in Elkhart County.
The new office location is expected to be opened to the community starting in March, according to the announcement. It’s also expected to connect more families and individuals to Lacasa programs and services in the county.
“The accessibility of this location right in the heart of the revitalizing downtown area has transformative potential,” said Chris Kingsley, Lacasa president and CEO.
The office at 516 S. Main St. will offer on-site classes, one-on-one financial coaching and counseling and first-time homebuyer education in Elkhart. Community members will be able to work with financial empowerment counselors in a one-on-one environment to develop a roadmap to build credit, reduce debt or work towards homeownership.
Lacasa will also offer classes in its new training center on topics including mastering money basics, building credit to purchase a home and understanding student loan debt.
In addition to the newly created office space, Lacasa will offer a 750-square-foot business space available to rent.
