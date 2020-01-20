SOUTH BEND — A judge has authorized the sale of hundreds of vehicles belonging to Najeeb Khan as a step toward satisfying over $100 million in debt.
Khan is the former owner of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., an Elkhart payroll company that was sold off after filing for bankruptcy protection in August. Khan entered bankruptcy proceedings himself soon after, citing more than $100 million owed to KeyBank National Association and over 120 other companies and individuals.
He valued his assets at less than $100 million. A list of his assets later filed with the court includes $6.8 million worth of real estate, $31.3 million worth of vehicles and $59.5 million in other assets.
The Chapter 11 trustee in Khan's case, Mark Iammartino, sought permission for RM Sotheby's to auction off the collection of rare, antique and valuable vehicles. The request was granted Jan. 10 by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Michigan.
The collection includes a 1955 Jaguar valued at almost $1.9 million alone, as well as a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 valued at $750,000 and a 1924 Bently valued at $300,000.
The auction will be held May 1 and 2 at 2800 Aeroplex Drive, Elkhart, under the proposed agreement between the trustee and Sotheby's.
The judge's order allows the vehicles to be sold off free and clear of all liens and other interests, including the marital interest of wife Nancy Khan. The sale proceeds will be held in escrow under Iammartino's supervision, to be used only by further order of the court.
Lawyers for Khan's former company have accused him of buying the collection using illegally acquired funds. The legal entanglements began after KeyBank filed a lawsuit accusing the payroll business of making tens of millions of dollars in transactions in July that weren’t sufficiently funded.
