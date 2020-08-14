GOSHEN — An Elkhart woman accused of killing her husband has waived a hearing to determine her competency for trial.
Knesha Carruthers, 34, is charged with murder in the stabbing death of 33-year-old Jimmie Gillam on July 27, 2019. Gillam died in the hospital from a severed aorta after police found him at the bottom of the steps of his West Jefferson Street house, with a 6-inch long stab wound to the chest.
Carruthers was charged with causing his death after witnesses told police they saw her get a knife from the kitchen following an argument with Gillam, then stab him and lock him out of the house.
Her attorneys asked the court to order mental evaluations for Carruthers after filing a notice of self-defense and a claim of battered woman syndrome. They argued that she suffered from the effects of battery by Gillam and was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of her conduct.
It was determined that the claim should be approached like an insanity defense, so in March, Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno ordered that she be examined by two psychiatrists.
The judge set a conference for Thursday after receiving both reports. The contents of the two reports were not discussed in court, but they were enough for her her lawyer, Mark Altenhof, to agree to waive a competency hearing.
“I don’t see the need for a hearing based on my review of the documents,” he told the judge.
Elkhart County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kathleen Claeys agreed.
Altenhof then asked if the judge would reschedule Carruthers’s Oct. 5 trial, saying he had to bring in another attorney to act as co-counsel after the death of the head of the Elkhart County Public Defender’s Office. He said after the death of Peter Todd, another attorney who had experience with murder trials, Chris Crawford, was brought in to assist.
“I need to bring him up to speed,” Altenhof said. “I’m trying to do right by Ms. Carruthers.”
Todd died June 29 at age 53, after a short battle with cancer. Altenhof remarked on the blow caused by the death, both personally and to the public defender’s office, and the judge agreed.
But Christofeno refused to delay the trial. He said it’s not guaranteed to proceed on Oct. 5, but he wanted her defense team to be ready to go that day.
“It comes down to, Mr. Crawford has to read faster,” Christofeno remarked. He set the next hearing for Sept. 3 to discuss the new attorney’s progress.
Claeys also informed the court that the deadline expired Thursday on a plea bargain agreement that had been offered to Carruthers in June.
