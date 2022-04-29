SOUTH BEND — A judge has tossed out an attempt to declare bankruptcy by the buyer of the Concord Mall.
Chicago-based Ton Real Estate Investments X LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Jan. 25, which halted the sale of the Concord Mall. The company had purchased the mall two years ago but the seller claimed that Ton Real Estate never paid the $6.48 million price, leading to a $7 million judgment and a court order that the mall go to auction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.