GOSHEN — A judge will decide in March if two men accused of killing an Elkhart teen will be tried together.
Alvin Sanders III, 20, and Da’quavion Wiley, 18, both of Elkhart, are accused of killing a 15-year-old boy on May 1, 2021. Police say they shot him outside a McKinley Avenue home after chasing him and some other men down an alleyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.